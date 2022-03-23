Zacks: Analysts Expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Will Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) to announce $0.99 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sanmina’s earnings. Sanmina reported earnings of $1.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sanmina will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.37 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sanmina.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.16. Sanmina had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SANM. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Sidoti started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.25.

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 9,039 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.11, for a total value of $353,515.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 3,831 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $154,121.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SANM. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sanmina in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sanmina by 140.5% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANM opened at $41.89 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.43. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.06.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

