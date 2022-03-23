SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Receives $22.93 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.93.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPWR. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SunPower from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on SunPower from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on SunPower from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $21.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of -77.92 and a beta of 2.00. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $384.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.77 million. SunPower had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SunPower will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in SunPower by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 87,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 9,677 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in SunPower during the 3rd quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in SunPower by 40.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.82% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

