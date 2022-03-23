Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on SpartanNash’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for SpartanNash in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.52. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SpartanNash’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.19 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.55 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get SpartanNash alerts:

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 0.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SPTN. CL King began coverage on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $34.60 on Wednesday. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $18.08 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPTN. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SpartanNash during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 4.3% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 8,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of SpartanNash by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. 79.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a boost from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

About SpartanNash (Get Rating)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SpartanNash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpartanNash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.