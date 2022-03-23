Truist Financial Comments on Karat Packaging Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year.
Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91.
About Karat Packaging
Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.
