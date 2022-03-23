Truist Financial Comments on Karat Packaging Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRT)

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Karat Packaging in a research report issued on Sunday, March 20th. Truist Financial analyst J. Bartlett anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.68 per share for the year.

Karat Packaging stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.71. Karat Packaging has a 12 month low of $14.70 and a 12 month high of $25.91.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Karat Packaging by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Karat Packaging by 262.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Karat Packaging by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 400,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after purchasing an additional 36,531 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Karat Packaging by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 37,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 7,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Karat Packaging by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. 20.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

