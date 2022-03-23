SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE) Sets New 52-Week Low at $30.47

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:IPE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $30.47 and last traded at $30.52, with a volume of 1023667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.81.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.62.
SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:IPE)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF (IPE)
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
- 3 Financially Fit Companies Set to Make a Run
- Gogo Stock is Ready to Take Off Higher
- 3 Utility Stocks to Weather Market Storms
- FreightCar America Finally Gets On Track
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.