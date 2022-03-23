Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Issued By Barrington Research

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Usio in a research report issued on Monday, March 21st. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the company will earn $0.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.01). Barrington Research also issued estimates for Usio’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Get Usio alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on USIO. Zacks Investment Research cut Usio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Usio in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ USIO opened at $3.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.35. Usio has a 52-week low of $2.54 and a 52-week high of $8.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.90 million, a PE ratio of -178.00 and a beta of 1.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Usio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Usio by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 20,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 5,357 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

About Usio (Get Rating)

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Usio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Usio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.