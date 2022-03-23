Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share (NASDAQ:BECN)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.44.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BECN. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stephens lifted their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.67.

BECN opened at $62.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $63.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.09. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 44.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 107,456 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.84 per share, for a total transaction of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Clement Munroe Best III sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

