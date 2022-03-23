Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO) Stake Raised by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTWO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 987.2% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter.

VTWO opened at $83.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.22. Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.80 and a 12-month high of $98.78.

