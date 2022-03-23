Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Buys 17,849 Shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $5,918,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 424.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,721,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,346 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 539.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 269,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,465,000 after acquiring an additional 227,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,069,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,501,000 after acquiring an additional 144,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 476,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,074,000 after acquiring an additional 124,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,119,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,851,000 after buying an additional 111,089 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF alerts:

Shares of OMFL opened at $47.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.01.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.