Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 205,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $8,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF stock opened at $38.82 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

