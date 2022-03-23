Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $10.89 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,372 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,624 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF worth $10,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IHI. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period.

Shares of IHI stock opened at $60.36 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $52.97 and a 12-month high of $67.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.91 and a 200-day moving average of $62.40.

