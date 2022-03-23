DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 413,531 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 3,546,734 shares.The stock last traded at $2.29 and had previously closed at $2.32.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of DouYu International in a research note on Monday, December 27th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.30 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DouYu International from $3.60 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DouYu International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DouYu International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.23.

Get DouYu International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $755.88 million, a P/E ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.16.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. DouYu International had a negative net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.55%. DouYu International’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOYU. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 846.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 4,651,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,304,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 2,111.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,605,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,442,549 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 99.6% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,219,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606,986 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,064,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,441,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,014 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.62% of the company’s stock.

About DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU)

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DouYu International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DouYu International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.