Crown (NYSE:CCK) Sets New 52-Week High at $128.88

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $128.64, with a volume of 9763 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $118.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.67.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently -18.97%.

Crown announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.92, for a total value of $702,425.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Standard Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Crown by 164.4% in the third quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,950,000 after buying an additional 1,554,553 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Crown by 221.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,209,928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,563 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,132,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,620,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Crown by 100.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,787,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,769,000 after purchasing an additional 896,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

About Crown (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

