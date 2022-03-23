American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.025 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

American Vanguard has a payout ratio of 10.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

AVD opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $617.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.87. American Vanguard has a 1-year low of $13.82 and a 1-year high of $21.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 3.34%. The company had revenue of $158.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Vanguard will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVD. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Vanguard in the 4th quarter worth about $805,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in American Vanguard by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 14,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in American Vanguard by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,557,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 167,711 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in American Vanguard by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,160 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 12,227 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in American Vanguard by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 51,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the period. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AVD. TheStreet upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Vanguard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

