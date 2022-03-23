H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Announces Dividend of $0.20

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.2044 per share on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of HLUYY opened at $23.85 on Wednesday. H. Lundbeck A/S has a twelve month low of $21.99 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 0.64.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HLUYY shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 200.00 to 190.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.93.

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

