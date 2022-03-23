SPX (NYSE:SPXC) Lowered to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of SPX (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com lowered SPX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.00.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.00 on Monday. SPX has a 52-week low of $47.05 and a 52-week high of $68.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.37.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.05. SPX had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 31.99%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. SPX’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SPX will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPX during the 4th quarter worth $27,520,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $25,735,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in SPX by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,841,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,324,000 after purchasing an additional 198,537 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SPX by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in SPX by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 332,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 109,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

