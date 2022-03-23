Head-To-Head Analysis: CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) vs. Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA)

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Rating) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CRISPR Therapeutics $914.96 million 5.65 $377.66 million $4.42 15.27 Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A N/A -$342.25 million ($2.22) -7.18

CRISPR Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Iovance Biotherapeutics. Iovance Biotherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CRISPR Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.2% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.4% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of CRISPR Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CRISPR Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CRISPR Therapeutics 41.28% 16.21% 14.48% Iovance Biotherapeutics N/A -50.48% -42.65%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CRISPR Therapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CRISPR Therapeutics 0 5 10 0 2.67 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 11 0 2.92

CRISPR Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $129.83, suggesting a potential upside of 92.35%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $32.09, suggesting a potential upside of 101.32%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than CRISPR Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

CRISPR Therapeutics has a beta of 2.04, indicating that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iovance Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CRISPR Therapeutics beats Iovance Biotherapeutics on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology. Its revolutionary gene editing technology-CRISPR/Cas9 allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow on October 31, 2013 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. It has six ongoing phase 2 clinical studies, including C-144-01, of its lead product candidate, lifileucel, for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; C-145-04, of its product candidate lifileucel for recurrent, metastatic, or persistent cervical cancer; and C-145-03, of its product candidate LN-145, for recurrent and/or metastatic head and neck squamous cell carcinoma. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has collaborations and licensing agreements with H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Ohio State University; Centre hospitalier de l'UniversitÃ© de Montreal; Cellectis S.A.; and Novartis Pharma AG. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.