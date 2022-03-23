Segment Wealth Management LLC Sells 9,650 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Segment Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 42,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,650 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 353,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,614,000 after purchasing an additional 18,967 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,897,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 687,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,797,000 after acquiring an additional 316,931 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,494,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after acquiring an additional 456,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $21.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.49.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.