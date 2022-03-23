Segment Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,103 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,103 shares during the quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 199,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 9,567 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 353,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,693,000. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Haims Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of America by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank of America from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BAC stock opened at $44.18 on Wednesday. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $36.51 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $356.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.95 and a 200 day moving average of $44.90.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 34.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 23.60%.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

