Segment Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Segment Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSJM. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 76.3% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $224,000.

BSJM stock opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.13.

