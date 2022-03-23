Credit Suisse Group Lowers Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $525.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $685.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $625.00 to $600.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $611.09.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $466.45 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $477.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $569.61. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 46.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Adobe has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total value of $2,688,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

