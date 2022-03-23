Morgan Stanley Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Equal Weight

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 18th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $30.97 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 11.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ENI will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

