Morgan Stanley Downgrades ENI (NYSE:E) to Equal Weight

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research firms also recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank raised ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. AlphaValue raised ENI to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. HSBC raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ENI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.
Shares of NYSE:E opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.94. ENI has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $32.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.95 and a 200 day moving average of $28.38.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of ENI by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,517 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,508 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ENI by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ENI by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,668 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
About ENI (Get Rating)
Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.
