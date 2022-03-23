JulSwap Price Tops $0.0174 on Top Exchanges (JULD)

JulSwap (JULD) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. JulSwap has a total market cap of $10.32 million and $469,832.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001958 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.15 or 0.00047935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.70 or 0.07003053 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,095.28 or 1.00144655 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00044883 BTC.

JulSwap Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 592,163,453 coins. JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

