FY2022 EPS Estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:SDIG)

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.23 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SDIG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Stronghold Digital Mining stock opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $35.79. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facility. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

