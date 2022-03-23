Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.750-$2.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.31 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.40 billion.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a hold rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:CPB opened at $42.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $39.76 and a 1-year high of $52.23.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.85%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

