Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $32.71 Million Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC trimmed its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.05% of Humana worth $32,714,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HUM. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Humana by 346.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Humana during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Humana by 32.0% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Humana from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $486.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $410.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

Humana stock opened at $438.43 on Wednesday. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $351.20 and a 12-month high of $475.44. The stock has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $417.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $426.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Humana had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $21.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. This is a positive change from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.35%.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

