Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Boosts Stock Position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,482 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.31% of Henry Schein worth $33,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Henry Schein by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 431,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000,000 after buying an additional 12,654 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Henry Schein news, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total value of $1,997,984.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.87 per share, with a total value of $85,870.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $88.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $12.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.33. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.98 and a 52-week high of $89.44.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

