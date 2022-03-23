Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Invests $218,000 in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,129 shares of company stock valued at $11,746,846. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $160.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $160.95. The stock has a market cap of $283.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.80.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

