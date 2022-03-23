Wedge Capital Management L L P NC Has $34.51 Million Stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 7,256.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 254,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,642 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.23% of J. M. Smucker worth $34,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 27.1% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on J. M. Smucker from $107.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.58.

Shares of SJM opened at $130.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $136.01 and a 200-day moving average of $130.46. The company has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.31. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $118.55 and a one year high of $145.82.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 74.58%.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

