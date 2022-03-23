Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Sells 514 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GH. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 28.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,636,000 after purchasing an additional 102,483 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 996.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $60.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.75. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.87 and a 1-year high of $169.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

