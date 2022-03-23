Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Acquires Shares of 1,968 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Golden Green Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 6,345 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 56,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 18,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 138.6% in the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after buying an additional 8,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CVX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.36.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total transaction of $3,757,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $164.09 on Wednesday. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $174.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $143.27 and its 200-day moving average is $122.57. The company has a market capitalization of $319.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

