Allworth Financial LP Decreases Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Allworth Financial LP lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,836 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,711 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 63.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $251,000. 61.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INTC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Intel from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC stock opened at $48.39 on Wednesday. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.63 and a fifty-two week high of $68.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.04%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

