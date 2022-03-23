Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Corp Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:GOLD)

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lifted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a research note issued on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the gold and copper producer will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOLD. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Fundamental Research upped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $26.45 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.37.

NYSE GOLD opened at $24.23 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. Barrick Gold has a 52 week low of $17.27 and a 52 week high of $26.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GOLD. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 820.3% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,408 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

