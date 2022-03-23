Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for First Quantum Minerals Ltd.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut First Quantum Minerals to a “hold” rating and set a C$42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. CIBC increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$36.32.

TSE FM opened at C$41.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$35.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$30.28. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$20.67 and a 12-month high of C$42.85. The company has a market cap of C$28.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.05.

In related news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 50,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total transaction of C$2,132,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,125,362. Also, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 31,765 shares of First Quantum Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.78, for a total value of C$1,136,662.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,201,299.26. In the last quarter, insiders sold 289,650 shares of company stock valued at $11,262,912.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.53%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.