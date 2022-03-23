Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for The AZEK Company Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AZEK)

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for AZEK in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on AZEK from $53.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AZEK from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zelman & Associates started coverage on AZEK in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

NYSE AZEK opened at $27.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.41. AZEK has a twelve month low of $23.48 and a twelve month high of $51.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. AZEK had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 875,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,976,000 after buying an additional 81,117 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in AZEK by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 273,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,977,000 after buying an additional 57,481 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in AZEK by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,798,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,684,000 after buying an additional 193,417 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of AZEK by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,752,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,539,000 after purchasing an additional 475,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of AZEK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other AZEK news, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.01 per share, with a total value of $25,099.65. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 5,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $152,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

