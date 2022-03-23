Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Stake Increased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 170.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 14,125,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900,005 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,843,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $306,086,000 after acquiring an additional 734,443 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,617,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,201,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,237,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483,688 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,682,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,081,000 after purchasing an additional 175,655 shares in the last quarter.

BKLN opened at $21.67 on Wednesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $21.25 and a 12 month high of $22.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.00.

