Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,652 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 2.9% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 0.9% during the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 9,577 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 2,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

NYSE ALL opened at $137.04 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.19 and a 200-day moving average of $122.21. The company has a market cap of $38.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.79. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $106.11 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 3.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.87, for a total value of $371,610.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590 over the last ninety days. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ALL. UBS Group upgraded shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Allstate from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.93.

Allstate Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.