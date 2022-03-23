iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Purchased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IYR. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after buying an additional 3,735,588 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after buying an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 93,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,542,000 after buying an additional 16,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA acquired a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $308,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $105.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.29. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $88.88 and a 52 week high of $116.89.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.