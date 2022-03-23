Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.21 Per Share

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Global Medical REIT has increased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a payout ratio of 262.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.

GMRE stock opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.18. Global Medical REIT has a fifty-two week low of $12.82 and a fifty-two week high of $18.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.27, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.87.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Medical REIT will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Global Medical REIT news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of Global Medical REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Global Medical REIT by 160.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 46,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Global Medical REIT by 123.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 66,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 71,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 50,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 6,274 shares during the period. 70.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

