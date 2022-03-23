International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

International Assets Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 49.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,542 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 36.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,027,016 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $157,904,000 after buying an additional 272,633 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the third quarter. Tiger Pacific Capital LP now owns 184,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $28,317,000 after buying an additional 68,822 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 491,996 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $73,750,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 68.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 5,249 shares during the period. 72.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIDU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Baidu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Baidu from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Baidu from $229.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. China Renaissance Securities increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $215.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baidu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.53.

BIDU opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.62. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.18 and a 1-year high of $263.71. The firm has a market cap of $53.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.55, a PEG ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Baidu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

