Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AWI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.38.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $93.69 on Monday. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $85.74 and a 1 year high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $95.30. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22.

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $282.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Armstrong World Industries will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,013.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Armstrong World Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 75.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 342.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.