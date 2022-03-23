Boeing (NYSE:BA) Shares Gap Down to $192.83

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $192.83, but opened at $179.66. Boeing shares last traded at $183.10, with a volume of 414,036 shares traded.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their price objective on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group set a $290.00 price target on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.05.

The company has a market capitalization of $112.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.79, a PEG ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $200.72 and a 200-day moving average of $208.23.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. Boeing’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($15.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 102.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Boeing (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

