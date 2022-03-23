Arcellx (NASDAQ:ACLX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.70

Arcellx Inc (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.70 and last traded at $14.96, with a volume of 4131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ACLX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Arcellx in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Arcellx Company Profile (NASDAQ:ACLX)

Arcellx Inc is a biotechnology company reimagining cell therapy through the development of innovative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. Arcellx Inc is based in GAITHERSBURG, Md.

