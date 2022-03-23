RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price Down 6.3%

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) dropped 6.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $21.18 and last traded at $21.19. Approximately 5,878 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 297,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.61.

RAPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $686.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.73 and a 200 day moving average of $29.80.

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 1,814.95%. On average, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.67, for a total value of $92,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dirk G. Brockstedt sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total value of $85,159.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,943 shares of company stock worth $436,331 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 117.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 160,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after buying an additional 86,484 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 19.6% during the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,907,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,280,000 after buying an additional 476,905 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $876,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 120.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 763,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,714,000 after purchasing an additional 417,015 shares during the period. 95.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAPT)

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

