Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $82.00

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $82.00 and last traded at $82.07, with a volume of 18722 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.87.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIV. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 1,440.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

