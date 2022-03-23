Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Shares Down 8.8%

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Rating) shares were down 8.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.54 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 49,024 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,214,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.17.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RXRX shares. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.57.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.54.

In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 19,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $232,934.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Blake Borgeson sold 9,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $173,538.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 846,483 shares of company stock valued at $7,004,583.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 105.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

