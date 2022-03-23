1,405 Shares in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Bought by Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC

Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.34 on Wednesday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.18 and a 52 week high of $177.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $167.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.14.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.53. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 56.42%. The firm had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DZ Bank lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $166.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.81.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

