Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Eagle Bay Advisors LLC

Eagle Bay Advisors LLC reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 50.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,246,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $510,016,000 after acquiring an additional 201,849 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 20.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,299,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $444,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 14.9% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,380,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $379,682,000 after purchasing an additional 697,570 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,363,952 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $378,535,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,808,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $339,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,298 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.36.

Shares of VLO stock opened at $93.59 on Wednesday. Valero Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $94.96. The stock has a market cap of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.68. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $35.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 174.22%.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

