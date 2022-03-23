PrairieView Partners LLC Has $176,000 Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

PrairieView Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brick & Kyle Associates grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $295,813.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total value of $204,935.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

NYSE PG opened at $151.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $129.99 and a one year high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.08 and its 200-day moving average is $151.29.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

