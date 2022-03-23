Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Acquired by PrairieView Partners LLC

PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 175.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $72,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $535.00 price target on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com cut Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $549.14.

ZBRA stock opened at $433.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $449.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $525.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.63. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $375.63 and a 52-week high of $615.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of automatic identification and data capture products. The firm products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

